Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Little Known Details of Liverpool Striker Luiz Diaz who Rose From Poverty to Stardom in England

By

Published

images 2022 05 26T085851.555Luis Diaz’s goal orientation has captured the attention of many since joining the English side Liverpool in January this year.

Dias struggled to begin his football career since he was un recognized by clubs until he was 18 years old, which is unusual given that a number of players have been spotted as young as 12 years.

The Liverpool forward is a native of La Guajira, one of the most impoverished districts of Colombia, and a member of the Wayuu, an indigenous group beset by poverty and malnutrition.

Dias was discovered among 3,000 young aspirants and participated in Atletico Junior’s youth tournament.

He shined at the competition, scoring two goals and delivering a series of outstanding displays for his team.

The competition displayed the striker’s talent on a national platform and alerted other Colombian clubs to his potential, but he remained physically underweight.

However, he was signed by Barranquilla FC in the second tier. Diaz was so skinny during his tenure at Barranquilla that he earned the moniker “the noodle.”

At Barranquilla, the Colombian forward was placed on a diet to rapidly gain 10Kg, which included pasta for breakfast to some extent.

Diaz had rapidly advanced through the club’s youth squads and returned to Atlético Junior in 2017.

By 2019, European clubs were vying for his contract due to his remarkable play and dedication to football.

After obtaining advise from the then-national team manager of Colombia, Carlos Queiroz, Diaz joined FC Porto, where he developed into a world-class player.

images 2022 05 26T085841.991

His arrival has catapulted Liverpool to new heights, and despite the Reds missing out on the Premier League crown by a single point on the final day of the season, he is set to play a key role in their quest for a seventh Champions League title in Paris on Saturday.

With six goals and five assists in his 25 appearances so far, it is easy to see why Liverpool fans have fallen in love with Diaz.

Also Read: Top 10 Highest Paid Football Managers in 2022

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020