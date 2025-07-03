Liverpool’s Diogo Jota and Brother Tragically Killed in Spain Car Accident

The football world is in profound mourning following the tragic death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, 28, and his 26-year-old brother, André Silva, in a devastating car crash in Spain. The fatal accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, July 3, 2025, near Zamora in northwestern Spain, just two weeks after Jota’s wedding to Rute Cardoso.

According to reports from the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) and Spanish authorities, the incident took place on the A-52 motorway, specifically at kilometer 65 in the municipality of Cernadilla. The vehicle, identified by the Guardia Civil as a Lamborghini, reportedly suffered a tire blowout while overtaking another car, causing it to veer off the road. The car subsequently caught fire, leading to the immediate deaths of both occupants. Emergency services, including the Zamora Traffic Police and Fire Brigade, responded to the scene, confirming the fatalities.

Diogo Jota, a prominent figure for both Liverpool FC and the Portuguese national team, had recently celebrated his marriage to Rute Cardoso on June 22, 2025, in Porto. The couple shared three children. André Silva, Jota’s brother, was also a professional footballer, playing for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel.

Tributes have poured in from across the globe. Portugal’s Prime Minister Luís Montenegro described the news as “unexpected and tragic,” extending his deepest condolences to the family. The Portuguese Football Federation expressed their devastation, highlighting Jota as “much more than an amazing player” but also “an extraordinary person, respected by all teammates and opponents, someone with an infectious joy and a reference in the community itself”. Former Manchester United player Gary Neville also shared his heartbreak, stating, “That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family”.

Jota joined Liverpool in 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, making over 180 appearances and scoring 65 goals for the club. He played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s Premier League title win last season and also contributed to their FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories. On the international stage, he earned 49 caps for Portugal, winning the UEFA Nations League twice. The football community awaits an official statement from Liverpool FC as they grapple with this profound loss.