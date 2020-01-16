MANCHESTER UNITED RECEIVE A LIST OF DEMANDS FROM MAURICIO POCHETTINO

Following him getting fired from Tottenham last year,Mauricio has been tipped to be the next Man United manager. Phil Brown, a beyond the Pitch podcaster has revealed some demands by the Argentinian.

He said that Pochettino does not want the job till the summer and till certain demands have been met. He revealed tha Pochettino does not have an agent. The former Tottenham manager, wants a director football guaranteed. He demands that the position should not be filled by Ed Woodward and further insists that he should step away from anything football.

Mauricio wants full freedom of first-team matters which include who can be sold and wants funds to be made available for purchases.