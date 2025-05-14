Mbappe Surges as Barcelona Plots Lewandowski Revival

Mbappe’s electric debut season at Real Madrid has been nothing short of historic. Not only has he overtaken Lewandowski in the scoring charts, but he’s also shattered Ivan Zamorano’s long-standing club record for most goals in a debut campaign. With 39 goals in all competitions, the 26-year-old is on course to stamp his legacy on La Liga, and possibly deny Lewandowski back-to-back Pichichi honors.

While Mbappe basks in the spotlight, Barcelona is not giving up without a fight. The club is reportedly pulling out all stops to reignite Lewandowski’s scoring run, which has hit an untimely slump. The Polish striker, who sits at 25 goals, has not found the back of the net since March 30 against Girona. A muscle injury sustained against Celta Vigo saw him miss five critical matches, halting his momentum just as he approached the elusive 100-goal milestone for Barcelona.

With Lewandowski’s goal tally stalled, Barcelona’s dressing room is rallying behind their No. 9. According to insider reports from El Nacional, the team has made a pact to “feed” Lewandowski in every possible scoring opportunity during the final fixtures and as result the strategy is twofold: to help him reclaim the Pichichi lead and to deny Real Madrid’s newest talisman a triumphant first individual crown in Spain.

What makes this battle more than just a personal contest is the legacy at stake. For Mbappe, winning the Pichichi would be a powerful statement in his debut season, one that cements his place in La Liga folklore. For Lewandowski, it’s about defending his crown, reaching a club milestone, and keeping Barcelona’s pride intact.

All eyes are now fixed not just on who wins the league, but who claims the ultimate individual prize. In this new El Clasico showdown, the golden boot is more than a trophy it’s a symbol of dominance, and neither side is willing to blink.