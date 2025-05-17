Connect with us

Messi Finally Smiles As Suarez Ends Absence

Luiz Suarez and Lionel Messi
KDRTV NEWS -Nairobi: Inter Miami’s rollercoaster start to the MLS season has taken its toll  on the team, the fans, and perhaps most visibly, on Lionel Messi. A stinging 4-1 defeat to Minnesota United last weekend exposed glaring weaknesses and sent shockwaves through a side once hailed as title favorites. The superstar-studded squad, including Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, suddenly looks like a puzzle missing too many pieces.

But after weeks of chaos, there’s a welcome break in the clouds.

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has delivered long-awaited clarity on Luis Suarez’s absence and with it, a flicker of optimism. After missing two matches, not due to injury but a long-planned family trip, Suarez is officially back in full training. According to Mascherano, the return of the Uruguayan striker could be the spark that reignites Miami’s faltering form.

“Luis is training normally, he worked with the reserve squad yesterday,” Mascherano told reporters Friday. “From the first day I took this job, Luis made it clear he had this trip scheduled. And when the time came, he had played almost every match. It became a good opportunity to let him rest.” Rest might be exactly what Suarez  and the whole team needed.

After a thrilling but tense 0-0 draw against San Jose Earthquakes on Thursday, the Herons are desperate to stabilize their defense and regain momentum. Despite occasional brilliance up front, Miami has shipped 3+ goals in four of their last five matches, including a humiliating 5-1 aggregate loss to Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

The chemistry that once dazzled now feels fragile. The defensive lapses, the midfield gaps, and the fatigue are all too familiar echoing Messi’s frustrating PSG days.

Still, Suarez’s return ahead of Rivalry Week’s clash against Orlando City could be the emotional and tactical boost Messi and his teammates sorely need. With Mascherano at the helm and Suarez ready to fire again, Inter Miami may just find their rhythm in time.

For Messi, it’s not just a relief , it’s a reason to believe again!

