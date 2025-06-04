Connect with us

Sports

Ministry of Sports Proposes Tax and Visa Reforms for 2025 African Nations Championship

By

Published

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya
Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya

KDRTV News – Nairobi: As the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN) approaches, Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have joined forces to eliminate travel obstacles and logistical bottlenecks for fans, officials and media. Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya unveiled two major incentives: a unified Pamoja Visa and tax breaks on critical equipment imports, proving East Africa’s commitment to host a world-class tournament.

Derived from the Swahili word for “together,” the Pamoja Visa will allow accredited spectators, players and staff to move seamlessly across all three host nations from August 2nd to 30th, 2025. Immigration authorities in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will finalize implementation details ahead of the Technical Team’s June 10 meeting, ensuring fans follow their teams without extra paperwork or border delays.

To fast-track the arrival of broadcasting gear, training kits and match-day equipment, the Ministry of Sports has proposed comprehensive tax exemptions and cuts. The measure is designed to reduce costs for broadcasters, media crews and suppliers, while boosting intra-African trade and local vendor participation. Government agencies are already drafting clearance protocols to streamline cargo through ports and airports.

With under two months to go, joint inspections by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) have given the green light on upgraded stadiums, enhanced security per CAF’s strict guidelines, and trained stewards to manage large crowds.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/sports/kenya-to-host-2024-african-nations-championship-chan/

