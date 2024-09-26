Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Willing to Consider Returning to Manchester United Despite his Dismall

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he would “say yes every day of the week” if Manchester United asked him to return as manager.

Solskjaer has been out of management since being sacked by United in November 2021 after nearly three years in charge.

He was initially hired as interim manager in December 2018 following José Mourinho’s resignation.

Although Solskjaer led United to second place behind Manchester City in the COVID-19-affected 2020-21 season, the former Molde coach was unable to win a trophy as manager, and his departure came after six defeats in 11 games in late 2021, including a 5-0 home loss to Liverpool.

However, Erik ten Hag is under mounting pressure at United following only three victories in eight games this season, Solskjaer has stated that he would not rule out a second term as manager at Old Trafford if the club makes the decision.

“If the family asks, I would say yes every day of the week,” Solskjaer said in a Q&A at the Oslo Business Forum. “It feels wrong to talk about jobs that other people have now, but I would say yes, of course.”

In his first full season in charge, Solskjaer led the club to a strong second-place finish in the Premier League.

However, a series of poor results and performances saw him sacked at the end of the season, with a humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hands of Watford the final nail in the coffin.

Meanwhile, the club have endured a sluggish start to the season, with just two wins in their last five games as they languish in 11th place in the league table.

Also Read: Former Real Madrid & Manchester United Defender Hangs His Boots