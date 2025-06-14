Connect with us

Paul Pogba’s Comeback Begins as Monaco Signals After Doping Ban

Paul Pogba is back on the pitch for United for the first time since 2023
KDRTV News – Nairobi: Paul Pogba, the World Cup-winning midfielder, is reportedly on the point of a significant return to professional football, with AS Monaco emerging as his most likely destination following an 18-month doping ban.

The French international, who has been sidelined from competitive play for nearly two years, is in advanced negotiations with the Ligue 1 club, with a two-year contract proposal reportedly on the table.

The move marks an important moment for Pogba, who is eager to revive his illustrious career and potentially eye a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Pogba’s absence from the pitch began in September 2023, when he received a four-year ban for a failed doping test.

However, this suspension was significantly reduced to 18 months upon appeal in October 2024, making him eligible to play again as of March 2025.

Pogba’s contract with Juventus was mutually terminated in November 2024, paving the way for him to seek a new club as a free agent.

Sources close to the negotiations, including reports from Fabrizio Romano and ESPN, indicate that talks between Pogba and Monaco are at an advanced stage, with an agreement expected in the coming days.

The 32-year-old midfielder is reportedly prepared to make financial sacrifices to secure the deal, underling his determination to return to the sport a move that would signify Pogba’s first professional club football experience in France since leaving Le Havre’s academy for Manchester United at the age of 16 in 2009.

Monaco, having secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming season, views Pogba’s experience and profile as a valuable asset for their relatively young squad.

