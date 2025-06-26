Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Queen of the Track Faith Kipyegon Breaks Her Own World Record Despite Missing Sub-4 Mile

By

Published

Queen of the Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.
Queen of the Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, already hailed as the greatest female middle-distance runner in history, delivered a breathtaking performance on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris.

In her daring “Breaking4” attempt, Kipyegon clocked an intense 4:06.42 – falling just short of the mythical sub-4-minute mile, but erasing her own official world record of 4:07.64 set in 2023.

The Nike-sponsored exhibition was a high-tech masterpiece. Kipyegon wore a custom aerodynamic speed suit, a cutting edge 3D printed sports bra, and featherweight spikes. She was aided by 13 elite pacemakers, 11 men and 2 women who formed a moving wall to reduce wind resistance and increase her aerodynamic advantage.

Though her performance won’t count as an official world record due to the nature of the event and unapproved gear, it now stands as the fastest mile ever run by a woman – a mind-blowing achievement that has redefined the boundaries of what female athletes can achieve.

Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon

Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon

Despite missing the milestone, Kipyegon remained undeterred. “I’ve tried. I’ve proven that it is possible,” she said. “It’s only a matter of time. If it’s not me, it will be someone else.” Her words echoed the same pioneering spirit as fellow Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge, who was at the finish line to embrace her.

At 31, the triple Olympic gold medalist has once again reminded the world that greatness is not always about records – it’s about courage, resilience, and pushing limits. Her run has ignited conversations globally about women’s capacity in sport and shifted perceptions of the seemingly impossible.

While the four-minute barrier still stands, Faith Kipyegon’s Paris feat will be remembered as a bold strike against it and a lasting symbol of belief that the human body, when fueled by purpose, can achieve the unimaginable.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021