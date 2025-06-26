Queen of the Track Faith Kipyegon Breaks Her Own World Record Despite Missing Sub-4 Mile

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon, already hailed as the greatest female middle-distance runner in history, delivered a breathtaking performance on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at the Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris.

In her daring “Breaking4” attempt, Kipyegon clocked an intense 4:06.42 – falling just short of the mythical sub-4-minute mile, but erasing her own official world record of 4:07.64 set in 2023.

The Nike-sponsored exhibition was a high-tech masterpiece. Kipyegon wore a custom aerodynamic speed suit, a cutting edge 3D printed sports bra, and featherweight spikes. She was aided by 13 elite pacemakers, 11 men and 2 women who formed a moving wall to reduce wind resistance and increase her aerodynamic advantage.

Though her performance won’t count as an official world record due to the nature of the event and unapproved gear, it now stands as the fastest mile ever run by a woman – a mind-blowing achievement that has redefined the boundaries of what female athletes can achieve.

Despite missing the milestone, Kipyegon remained undeterred. “I’ve tried. I’ve proven that it is possible,” she said. “It’s only a matter of time. If it’s not me, it will be someone else.” Her words echoed the same pioneering spirit as fellow Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge, who was at the finish line to embrace her.

At 31, the triple Olympic gold medalist has once again reminded the world that greatness is not always about records – it’s about courage, resilience, and pushing limits. Her run has ignited conversations globally about women’s capacity in sport and shifted perceptions of the seemingly impossible.

While the four-minute barrier still stands, Faith Kipyegon’s Paris feat will be remembered as a bold strike against it and a lasting symbol of belief that the human body, when fueled by purpose, can achieve the unimaginable.