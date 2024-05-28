Connect with us

Real Madrid Honor Toni Kroos in an Emotional farewell

Real Madrid fans and teammates honored Toni Kroos on Saturday, as he played his farewell game at the Santiago Bernabeu before retiring this summer.

Kroos, who announced his retirement this week, played 87 minutes of Madrid’s 0-0 La Liga draw with Real Betis.

It was his second-to-last game with the club, coming before the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

“It isn’t easy,” Kroos, 34, told Real Madrid TV. “I can only say thank you to Madrid fans, the club, my teammates, and this stadium. I’ve always felt at home in these 10 years here. I couldn’t ask for more. They’ve been 10 unforgettable years.”

The Germany international, who will play for his country at the Euros this summer before retiring, was honored by both teams before the game, with fans behind one of the goals holding a tifo that reads “Thank you, legend.”

Kroos was replaced in the 87th minute by another extended ovation, and he was followed on the pitch by his children, who received even more appreciation from the audience.

Kroos, who has 22 trophies with Madrid, including four Champions Leagues and four La Liga titles, will have the opportunity to add to his collection at Wembley next weekend.

