Robert Matano appointed KCB FC head coach

Veteran tactician Robert Matano, fondly known as “The Lion” in Kenyan football circles, has officially been announced as the new head coach of KCB Football Club, in a heroic and strategic move aimed at propelling the club back into title contention ahead of the 2025/2026 FKF Premier League season.

The announcement was made at a colourful unveiling ceremony at Kencom, Nairobi, where KCB FC patron Azu Ogolla handed Matano a symbolic football after he penned his contract. The seasoned coach joins the Bankers from Tanzanian Premier League side Fountain Gate FC, bringing with him a decorated coaching career and a legacy defined by championship success, tactical discipline, and player development.

With four Kenyan Premier League titles under his belt, Matano has built a reputation for extracting top performances from his squads while nurturing young talent into national stars. His arrival marks a significant statement of intent from KCB FC, who finished ninth in the 2024/25 season with 42 points.

“This is a club with immense potential, a strong backing, and a clear vision for the future. I am here to win, to compete, and to build a team that reflects the strength and ambition of the KCB brand,” said Matano, expressing confidence in the club’s direction.

Joining him is respected local trainer John Njogu, who brings additional experience to the technical bench as part of a broader rebuild focused on strategy, structure, and competitiveness.

Patron Azu Ogolla praised the appointment, saying, “In Robert Matano, we welcome a proven leader with a championship mindset. His experience and professionalism are what we need to usher KCB FC into a new era of success.”

Matano’s return is already energizing the club and its supporters, renewing hope and ambition as the FKF Premier League grows ever more competitive.

Experts and fans alike will be watching closely to see whether The Lion can roar KCB into the upper echelons of Kenyan football once more.