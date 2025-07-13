Santi Cazorla Signs New Deal at 40 to Lead Real Oviedo’s La Liga Return

The remarkable football journey of Santi Cazorla, former Arsenal and Spain midfield maestro, continues to inspire as he signs a one-year contract extension with newly-promoted La Liga side Real Oviedo. The renewal will ensure that the the 40-year-old will grace Spain’s top flight for the 2025/26 season — representing not just a professional milestone, but the fulfilment of a deeply personal mission.

Cazorla, who turns 41 in December, returned to his boyhood club in August 2023 on a minimum wage contract, determined to help guide Real Oviedo back to La Liga after a 24-year absence. More than a symbolic gesture, his return was a masterclass in leadership and loyalty. Not only did he commit to playing for the club on modest terms, but he also donates 10% of his shirt sales to support Oviedo’s youth academy — proving his investment in the club goes far beyond the pitch.

Last season, Cazorla made 35 appearances, netted five goals, and delivered when it mattered most. He scored a spectacular free-kick in the playoff semi-final and converted a calm penalty in the final, helping spark a historic promotion that sent fans into euphoria. His football intelligence, calm demeanor, and unmatched vision helped steer the team through high-pressure moments and into the history books.

Real Oviedo, in a heartfelt club statement, lauded Cazorla as a “symbol and emblem” and affirmed that his story proves “dreams, when pursued with the heart, come true.” His experience, both from 81 international caps with Spain — winning Euro 2008 and 2012 — and from elite club football with Arsenal, Villarreal, and Malaga, will be crucial as Oviedo faces the challenges of top-flight football for the first time since 2001.

Now, with renewed purpose and the backing of an inspired fanbase, Cazorla prepares to lead his beloved Oviedo into La Liga — not for fame, but for legacy.

His journey is a living testament to the soul of football: loyalty, love for the game, and heart for home.