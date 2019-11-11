The Curse bedeviling football in Kenya still a mystery

KDRTV News desk can now reveal that a whopping Kshs.240 Millions was gobbled up by the Federation of Kenyan Football officials in the AFCOM preparation in Cairo,Egypt. Some Officials who traveled had nothing to do constructively for Harambee Stars while in Egypt. The Federation of Kenya Football President, Nick Mwendwa’s Personal assistant Sylvia Mumbua was also in the entourage plus a coterie of officials from Nairobi County.

The FKF President was paid Kshs.50,000 as per Diem or allowance, while his deputy Petra Doris pocketed Kshs.45,000.00 per day. The least paid official was paid Kshs.10,000.00 per day and this translates to an extra Kshs.5 Million in expenditure.

The Officials comprising Eight National Executive committee were each paid Kshs.40,000 per day while the Chief Executive Officer a Mr. Robert Muthomi was also paid Kshs.35,000 per day.

OneGoalpro owned by the Harambee Stars Coach Sebastian Migne, agent a Mr. Kamga, was paid Kshs.104 Million to cater for Harambee Stars camp in France.

The teams’ expenditure is mired with controversy and lots of explanation and accountability is expected from the teams technical bench who undertook the preparations from the team’s departure from Kenya and back including the friendly matches some which never took place but monies paid for the events.