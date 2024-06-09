Thomas Tuchel Announces Decision On Joining Man United

Former Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has announced he will not replace Ten Hag at Manchester United.

Tuchel is reported to have held talks with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco about the job at Old Trafford but declined the offer.

“Thomas Tuchel is not planning to take Man United job, he wants to take a break not coaching any club this summer. Tuchel currently decided not to continue in talks with United after meeting in the recent weeks. United, deciding on Erik ten Hag future soon,” Fabrizio Romano stated.

Ten Hag’s future as manager remains uncertain after a disappointing Premier League season. The Red Devils finished the campaign down in eighth place in the table but then went on to win the FA Cup by beating Manchester City 2-1 in the final.

Manchester United are expected to announce the decision on Ten Hag’s future in the coming days .

United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League, finishing eighth in the league, has added pressure on the decision regarding ten Hag’s future.

The red devils have been linked with England boss Gareth Southgate and former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Another strong candidate is Graham Potter, the former manager of Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion, who has been out of work since his dismissal last season.

