UK to Sue Abramovich Over Frozen £2.5bn Chelsea Club Sale Proceeds

KDRTV News – United Kingdom: Drama escalates over the standoff over humanitarian aid for Ukraine as the British government sends warning that it will take Roman Abramovich to court to secure the frozen £2.5 billion from his 2022 sale of Chelsea FC. The former Russian oligarch had earmarked the proceeds to assist victims of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but a licensing deadlock has left the funds immobilized in a U.K. bank account.

After sanctions were imposed on Abramovich in March 2022 over his alleged Kremlin ties, he received a special licence to sell the Premier League club for £2.5 billion to a consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital. Under the terms, he was barred from benefiting personally, and the proceeds were to be channeled into humanitarian relief.

In a rare joint statement, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Foreign Secretary David Lammy declared their “deep frustration” at the inability to reach an agreement. They stressed that proceeds must be spent exclusively on humanitarian causes in Ukraine, aligning with a broader European push to hold Moscow financially accountable for the war’s destruction.

“While the door for negotiations will remain open, we are fully prepared to pursue this through the courts if required,” the ministers warned.

Abramovich’s camp has argued for broader flexibility, insisting the money should aid all victims of the war, including those displaced within Russia. His lawyers maintain that any court action would be protracted and uncertain, as the oligarch still legally owns the frozen assets despite the sanctions.

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) must issue a licence before any funds can move. However, with talks stalled and humanitarian charities urging swift progress, ministers are now preparing to seek a court order to break the impasse. If successful, the move could unlock billions in much-needed aid for Ukraine but risks a lengthy legal battle that might delay relief further.

UK government while ramps up pressure, all eyes will be on the next phase: whether diplomacy or litigation finally liberates the funds for the people suffering the consequences of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

