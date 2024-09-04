Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Uruguay’s Luis Suarez Hangs His Boots From International Football

By

Published

mbs1fbibauv7t8kf9vtk

Luis Suarez will play his farewell match for Uruguay after retiring from international football during a sad press conference at Montevideo’s Centenario Stadium.

Suarez stated that he would leave the international squad following Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Paraguay and would play the game with the same tenacity as he had in his debut game in 2007.

“I leave with the peace of mind that I gave everything for the national team until Friday. I have no regrets,” Suarez said.

“There is no better pride in oneself than knowing when the right moment to retire is and luckily I am confident that I am retiring from the national team because I want to take a step aside.”

The 37-year-old, who played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2014, says he is proud to be able to retire on his terms.

“I am 37 years old and I know that it is very difficult to get to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot that I can retire and not for my injuries to retire me, or to stop being called up,” he said.

Suarez competed in four World Cups, winning the Copa America in 2011 and being named the tournament’s best player. He is the country’s highest scorer, with 69 goals in 142 appearances over 17 years.

The striker, who was part of the group that came third in the Copa America in July, added that one of his goals was to demonstrate his ability to contribute to the national team indefinitely.

Also Read: Five Famous Footballers Who Began As Ball Boys

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020