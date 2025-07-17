Connect with us

News

World Record Holder Ruth Chepng’etich Suspended Over Banned Substance Use

Chepng'etich Suspended Over Doping Test
Marathon world record holder Ruth Chepng’etich has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ), a banned diuretic often used to mask performance-enhancing drugs.

The AIU announced on Thursday, July 17, that a urine sample collected on March 14 revealed an alarming concentration of 3800 ng/mL of the prohibited substance. The positive result was officially reported on April 3. Chepng’etich, who holds the women’s marathon world record after clocking 2:09:56 at the 2023 Chicago Marathon, was notified of the results and interviewed by AIU officials in Kenya on April 16.

In a shocking development, Chepng’etich withdrew from the London Marathon on April 18, citing her inability to compete due to both mental and physical reasons. While AIU regulations do not mandate immediate suspension for such substances, Chepng’etich voluntarily opted for a provisional suspension on April 19 as the investigation progressed.

AIU Head Brett Clothier explained: “When there is a positive test for diuretics and masking agents, a provisional suspension is not mandatory. Chepng’etich was not suspended immediately but chose to step aside voluntarily. Today, we have issued a Notice of Charge and imposed a formal provisional suspension.”

The renowned athlete now faces the possibility of disciplinary action, with a right to appeal before a tribunal. The news has sent backlash through the athletics world, tarnishing the legacy of one of Kenya’s most celebrated long-distance runners.

