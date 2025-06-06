Kenya Met Sounds Four-Day Rain Alarm from Nairobi to Kisumu

KDRTV News – Nairobi: From Friday, June 6, to Monday, June 9, Nairobi, Kisumu, and other key regions are in for four days of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and scattered thunderstorms, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The weather agency warns that the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central Rift Valley, and coastal areas will see intermittent downpours and gusts exceeding 25 knots (46 km/h), posing risks to small boats and outdoor events.

Nairobi, Nyeri, Murang’a: Expect cloudy mornings turning sunny before afternoon showers. Daytime highs will hover around 27 °C, with nights dipping to 5 °C in cooler spots.

Kisumu, Kakamega, Nakuru, Bungoma: Sunny starts give way to afternoon thunderstorms, with daytime temperatures reaching 30 °C and nighttime lows around 28 °C.

Turkana, Samburu: Clear, hot days (35–36 °C) and chilly nights (as low as 8 °C), with only slim chances of rain.

Garissa, Wajir, Mandera: Mostly dry and very hot, peaking at 38 °C with minimal rainfall.

Coastal Counties (Mombasa, Lamu, Kilifi, Kwale): Morning and afternoon showers, especially Sunday, with high humidity and temperatures of 30–32 °C.

Kitui, Makueni, Machakos: Mixed sunshine and light morning or evening showers, with highs of 32 °C.

Boaters should secure vessels and heed marine advisories as rough seas develop. Drivers in flood-prone zones must exercise caution, while outdoor event organizers should plan for sudden downpours and find sheltered alternatives.