Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Billionaire Musk Quits Trump Post After $2T Savings Flop

By

Published

Elon Musk and US Presient Donalt Trump
Elon Musk and US Presient Donalt Trump

KDRTV NEWS – USA: Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has officially departed from the Trump administration, ending a controversial 130-day stint as a special government employee with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While Musk’s term was marked by audacious promises to slash federal spending by $2 trillion, internal White House sources say he leaves with just a fraction  $175 billion  of those savings achieved, a figure yet to be independently verified.

A White House official confirmed late Wednesday that Musk’s “off-boarding will begin tonight,” closing the chapter on a tenure filled with clashes, firings, and firestorms. Musk announced his exit on X (formerly Twitter), thanking President Trump without speaking to him directly before the decision.

His sudden departure follows his public criticism of the Republican-backed tax and budget bill, which he called a “massive spending mistake” that jeopardized DOGE’s work. The comment reportedly infuriated senior White House officials and led to emergency calls to Congressional Republicans to reaffirm Trump’s backing.

Musk’s time in government was anything but conventional. From wielding a red chainsaw at CPAC to threatening mass layoffs, he embodied a radical shake-up ethos. Yet, he faced increasing resistance from cabinet secretaries and legal pushback from courts, which sometimes reversed DOGE-imposed agency shutdowns. The initiative ultimately shed 260,000 federal workers –  12% of the civilian workforce – but often at the cost of critical staff and operations.

Despite personal ties to Trump and a $300 million contribution to GOP campaigns, Musk now signals a pullback from politics. “I think I’ve done enough,” he remarked at a recent economic forum.

The DOGE mission, Trump allies say, will press on. But Musk’s exit marks the unraveling of an ambitious experiment to “chainsaw” bureaucracy – one that couldn’t match its rhetoric with lasting results.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021