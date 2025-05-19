Deadly Storms Hit Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

KDRTV NEWS – USA: A violent outbreak of tornadoes has struck the U.S. Plains, unleashing destruction across Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas in one of the most intense storm surges of the year. The twisters, some of which were reported to be large and fast-moving, tore through residential and rural areas late Sunday and into Monday, May 19, leaving a trail of destruction and chaos in their wake.

Emergency services are now racing against time, responding to widespread devastation with early reports indicating multiple injuries, extensive property damage, and possible fatalities. Entire neighborhoods have been flattened, vehicles overturned, and power lines brought down plunging thousands into darkness.

Meteorologists also say that the atmospheric conditions were ripe for a supercell outbreak, and the National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings across multiple counties before the storms hit. Despite the alerts, the rapid pace and ferocity of the tornadoes caught many residents off guard.

Local authorities in US have urged affected communities to remain indoors and stay alert as search and rescue operations continue. Shelters have been opened, and emergency response units have been deployed to assess the damage and assist displaced families.

This latest weather disaster in US, adds to growing concerns about extreme climate events across the United States of America especially plainy regions. As clean-up begins, the nation watches anxiously, hoping the worst has passed.