Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

USA

Joe Biden, America’s Own Prophecy Son

Avatar

By

Published

Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed
Joe Bidens Security Has Been Beefed

Or that’s at least what his supporters and everyone who hates Trump believes. Joe Biden is here to cleanse the land from evil and bring forth a new age of enlightenment. The narrative goes on to describe Joe Biden as the true savior of the nation, from the hands of the corrupt and unworthy. This works just fine for Joe, and his PR team knows exactly what they are doing.

Trump by character is quite open to attacks from this angle, for lack of advertised empathy and emotionality. And with each Trump administration attempt to void the election outcome and flip it, the truth shines bright again.

Also Read: Joe Biden Victorious Again By the Electoral College.

The idea was that Joe shouldn’t really do much, everything was in place for him to succeed in the presidency, let competition make mistakes and we’ll feed our narrative on their shortcomings. You can say the whole system was biased toward Joe rising, all that he needed to do was limit mistakes and avoid failures.

The trend that we want Trump out is much more solid than we want Joe in. There was something of a hidden message somewhere, we don’t really care who’s our next president as long as it’s not Trump. Reasonable when you look at Donald Trump’s clearly reddish direction and administration policies, it makes friends, but it sure makes a lot of enemies. A common enemy rallies allies.

Don’t get me wrong, Joe is also democratic to the bones. Still, the keywords here are heal, join and mend the division in the American people. As he said and I quote ‘We the people will prevail’.

Biden is no fake, he is man of deep faith both religiously and in the American system. It’s the system that propelled him to where he is now, but did the system make the right call or is it building on an old mistake? Would he be able to deliver though? Now that the pandemic is climaxing with vaccines coming, what challenges will he be facing in office and how much influence does his entourage have on him?

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

Shollei Breaks Silence On Intimate Photos Says Not The First Challenge Shollei Breaks Silence On Intimate Photos Says Not The First Challenge

Entertainment

Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Shollei Weds Mzungu Bae in Secret Ceremony

(KDRTV) – Vocal Uasin Gishu politician Gladys Shollei is out of the market again after wedding her Mzungu boyfriend at a private wedding in...

2 days ago
Team Tanga Tanga in Msambweni Team Tanga Tanga in Msambweni

News

Tanga Tanga Politicians Claim Hassan Joho is Intimidating Msambweni Voters With Armed Goons

(KDRTV) – Tanga Tanga politicians have claimed that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho is intimidating Msambweni voters with armed goons. In a press briefing on...

2 days ago
EpD6tuVXUAMFDXt EpD6tuVXUAMFDXt

Politics

Luo Man Wins Kahawa Wendani Seat on a Jubilee Ticket

(KDRTV) – The people of Kahawa Wendani ward have voted to elect Kevin Ochieng as their new MCA. Ochieng is the brother of the...

13 hours ago
Feisal Bader Feisal Bader

News

Msambweni MP Feisal Bader Pledges to Work with Opponents after Big Victory

(KDRTV) – Msambweni MP-elect Feisal Bader has extended an olive branch to his opponents, in the just concluded by-elections, to join him in improving...

14 hours ago