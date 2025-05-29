Pope Leo XIV Begs World Leaders To Stop the Wars in Gaza and Ukraine

KDRTV NEWS – Nairobi: Pope Leo XIV has made a powerful appeal to stop the war in Gaza and Ukraine. Speaking during his weekly audience at St. Peter’s Square, the Pope called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and more protection for children and families caught in the fighting. His words were full of emotion as he described the heartbreaking scenes from Gaza, where parents cry over the lifeless bodies of their children, and thousands are left homeless and hungry.

The Pope’s message comes as violence in Gaza continues to grow worse. Over 54,000 people have died since the war began in October 2023, after an attack by Hamas on Israel. Many Palestinians now live in tents near Gaza’s seaport, with little access to food, clean water, or safe shelter. Just days ago, almost 50 people were hurt while trying to get food aid. The situation is becoming a severe humanitarian crisis.

There is a small sign of hope. Israel has reportedly agreed to a 60-day ceasefire plan proposed by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. The deal would include the release of 10 living hostages and the return of 18 bodies. Hamas is still reviewing the proposal.

Pope Leo XIV also turned attention to Ukraine, where Russia has launched new missile and drone attacks. Many civilians have been killed or injured, and homes and public buildings have been destroyed. The Pope said his thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and he prayed for the children and families suffering because of the war. He asked the world to support peace efforts and end the violence.

The Pope’s message follows in the footsteps of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who also called for peace before his passing. Pope Leo’s words remind the world that war brings pain, not solutions. His message is clear: now is the time for leaders to choose peace, protect the innocent, and work together to stop the bloodshed!

Pope Leo XIV’s voice rings out as a strong call for peace, mercy, and hope in the face of so much suffering.