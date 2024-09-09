Connect with us

Republicans Report Blames Biden Administration for Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

House Republicans released a scathing report on their investigation into the US withdrawal from Afghanistan on Sunday, blaming President Joe Biden’s administration for the disastrous end to America’s longest war and downplaying the role of former President Donald Trump, who signed the withdrawal agreement with the Taliban.

The partisan analysis details the last months of military and civilian failings following Trump’s February 2020 departure agreement, which enabled America’s fundamentalist Taliban adversary to rush through and take the entire country even before the last US officials flew out on August 30, 2021.

The hasty evacuation left many American civilians, Afghan battlefield friends, women activists, and others vulnerable to the Taliban.

However, the House Republicans’ report adds little new information, as the withdrawal has already been thoroughly contested through many independent examinations. Previous studies and analysis have identified a systemic failure across the last four presidential administrations, concluding that Biden and Trump bear the most guilt.

According to Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul, who led the investigation as chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the GOP review reveals that the Biden administration “had the information and opportunity to take necessary steps to plan for the inevitable collapse of the Afghan government, so we could safely evacuate US personnel, American citizens, green card holders, and our brave Afghan allies.”

McCaul earlier in the day claimed that the report’s release ahead of the presidential election was politically motivated, or that Republicans overlooked Trump’s blunders in the US departure.

A State Department spokeswoman defended the government when the report was released, claiming that Biden acted in the best interests of the United States by ultimately ending the country’s war in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Joe Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Endorses Kamala Harris

