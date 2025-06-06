Trump and Musk Clash in a Billion-Dollar ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Twitter War

KDRTV News – USA: Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and former head of the White House’s Department of Government Efficiency, has publicly clashed with President Donald Trump over Trump’s marquee domestic policy and tax legislation. Musk, who left his advisory role in late May, has since criticized “One Big Beautiful Bill” for its projected impact on the federal deficit and removal of electric-vehicle tax credits.

Trump ignited the public breach during an Oval Office meeting, declaring he was “very disappointed” in Musk for opposing the bill only after departing his administration. Musk responded on X by slamming the legislation as a “disgusting abomination” and accusing lawmakers of dooming America to “crushingly unsustainable debt”.

The drizzle rapidly escalated when Musk tweeted, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate”. Trump fired back on Truth Social, accusing Musk of going “CRAZY” after Trump removed the EV mandate benefiting Tesla and threatening to cut “billions and billions of dollars” in government contracts and subsidies.

In a remarkable move, Musk claimed that Trump appears in unreleased Jeffrey Epstein files, claiming that is why they remain sealed – without providing evidence. Trump has yet to directly denied the claim, focusing instead on rallying support for his spending and tax cuts.

The feud has shooked markets: Tesla shares plunged nearly 15% in two days, their worst drop since 2021, while Trump’s social media venture also dipped on investor jitters. Beyond stock swings, the showdown underscores deep divisions within the GOP and highlights the growing influence of billionaire-run social platforms in shaping political discourse.

This feud is one of the most high-profile political breakups in recent memory as a billionaire and a President publicly tearing into one another with world-spanning stakes.

