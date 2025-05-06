Trump Names JD Vance and Marco Rubio as 2028 Presidential Successors

KDRTV NEWS – USA: U.S. President Donald Trump has finally addressed mounting speculation over his 2028 presidential intentions — and he’s not running. Instead, he’s named two potential successors: current Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

During a candid interview with MSNBC’s Kristen Welker, Trump reaffirmed his commitment to leave office after his second term, dousing any hopes or fears of a third bid. But true to form, the President did not exit the conversation quietly — instead, he stunned political circles by naming two prominent Republicans he sees as worthy heirs to the MAGA mantle.

“We have a tremendous party. You look at Marco [Rubio], you look at JD Vance, who’s fantastic,” Trump said, praising the duo’s leadership within his administration and conservative movement.

Trump, often criticized for keeping the future of the Republican Party tightly centered around himself, now appears to be preparing the ground for a post-Trump era — albeit one still shaped by his vision and influence. He emphasized that the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement is now strong enough to endure beyond his leadership.

“Yes, I do believe MAGA can survive. It’s so strong… I could name 10, 15, 20 people right now. No, I think they have a tremendous party,” Trump added, before taking jabs at what he called the “disarrayed” state of the Democratic Party.

Of the two names mentioned, JD Vance — a populist conservative and bestselling author – has gained traction as a bold voice echoing Trump’s nationalist agenda. Marco Rubio, once a 2016 rival turned close ally, has reemerged as a seasoned diplomat and party stalwart.

Political analysts view Trump’s endorsement as a powerful signal to the Republican base and a strategic move to maintain control over the GOP’s ideological future. The 2028 election may still be years away, but the Trump effect is far from fading.

As Trump edges toward the twilight of his presidency, all eyes are now on Vance and Rubio — two men standing at the threshold of history, handpicked by the most polarizing and influential president of the 21st century.