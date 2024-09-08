Trump Vows to ‘Prosecute’ Everyone Who ‘Cheated’ in the 2020 Elections

Former US President Donald Trump has warned to pursue individuals who “cheated” in the 2020 presidential election if he wins the White House in November.

Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in 2020, thinks the election was unfair and rigged against him.

“The 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, when I win, those people that cheated will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long-term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again,” the former president wrote on his Facebook page.

He added, “Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials. Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our country.”

The only planned debate between the Democratic and Republican presidential contenders will be held next week, with Vice President Kamala Harris taking the platform alongside Trump.

Both are in a tight battle, particularly in the key swing states required to win the election.

Last week, Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a new indictment against Trump for his efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment retains the same criminal charges but narrows the allegations against the former US president in light of a Supreme Court decision conferring broad immunity on former presidents.



The latest indictment excludes a portion dealing with Trump’s communications with the Justice Department, for which the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision last month that Trump was immune from prosecution.

The original charge by the special counsel, unsealed in August, accused Trump of seeking to use the Justice Department to pursue what prosecutors claimed was an illegal and fraudulent effort to reverse Joe Biden’s election victory.

