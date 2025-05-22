Trump’s Tax Cuts Bill Rockets Through House

KDRTV News – USA: The U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping tax bill aligned with Donald Trump’s economic vision, advancing one of the most consequential and controversial pieces of legislation in recent memory. Dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the measure passed by a razor-thin margin of 215 to 214, starkly exposing deep partisan divides and intra-party tensions.

Championed as a game-changer by Trump, the bill delivers on his campaign promises: extending tax cuts for individuals and corporations, eliminating clean energy incentives, offering $1,000 incentives for parents opening “Trump accounts,” and even providing tax relief for tips, overtime, and car loans. It also earmarks funds for completing the border wall and expanding deportation operations, core pledges of the former president’s agenda.

But the price tag is steep. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the plan will balloon the national debt by $3.8 trillion over the next decade. To counterbalance this, Republicans have proposed deep cuts to safety net programs such as Medicaid and SNAP, introducing stringent work requirements that analysts warn could strip millions of healthcare and food aid.

The timing and nature of the bill have sparked widespread backlash. Critics, including former President Barack Obama has slammed the measure as a direct assault on working-class Americans. “This bill puts millions at risk of losing healthcare,” Obama warned, urging Americans to pressure their senators.

Even among Republicans, the path to passage was bumpy. House Speaker Mike Johnson had to appease moderates concerned about the impact on social programs and negotiate special tax concessions to secure votes from lawmakers in blue states. The bill’s fate now hangs in the Senate, where Republicans aim to have it signed into law by Independence Day.

With opponents branding it a “tax scam” and a “debt bomb,” and supporters hailing it as a patriotic economic reset, the bill’s final battle could redefine America’s fiscal and political future.