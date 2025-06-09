Trump’s Travel Ban Takes Effect Sparking Global Condemnation

Connect with us

US President Donald Trump Reinstates Travel Ban Targeting 12 Nations Citing Security Concerns and Visa Overstays
KDRTV News -Washington D.C: President Donald Trump initiated a new and expansive travel ban effective at 12:01 a.m. ET on June 9, 2025, imposing severe restrictions on citizens from 19 countries, primarily across Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia and Latin America. This measure, a revival and expansion of a controversial policy from his first term, has immediately drawn sharp criticism from humanitarian organizations and international bodies alike.

The proclamation fully bars entry for nationals of 12 countries: Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. An additional seven nations: Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela face heightened restrictions, including suspensions for immigrant and certain non-immigrant visas.

President Trump justified the ban by citing national security concerns, claiming these countries exhibit deficient screening and vetting processes, high visa overstay rates, or a historical refusal to accept back their removable nationals. He also linked the ban to a recent attack in Boulder, Colorado, though the perpetrator was an Egyptian national, a country not included in the restrictions . White House officials stated the measure aims to protect Americans from “dangerous foreign actors”.

The ban includes several exemptions. Lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, dual nationals traveling on a non-banned passport, and certain diplomatic personnel are exempt. Exceptions also apply to athletes participating in major events like the World Cup or Olympics, immediate family immigrant visas, adoptions, Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, and ethnic/religious minorities persecuted in Iran.

The policy has been met with widespread condemnation. Aid groups like Oxfam America and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) denounced it as discriminatory, warning of severe humanitarian consequences and the potential to separate families . The African Union also expressed concern over its impact on diplomatic and educational ties.

Chad has already announced reciprocal visa restrictions on U.S. citizens. Critics argue the ban is not about national security but rather “sowing division and vilifying communities”. Unlike Trump’s first travel ban in 2017, which caused immediate chaos at airports, this iteration appeared to have a smoother initial rollout, though its long-term impacts are expected to be significant.

