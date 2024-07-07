US Approves $360 Million Arms Sale to Taiwan For Missiles and Drones

The Biden administration has approved a $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, which would include hundreds of armed drones, missile technology, and support materials.

The declaration by the State Department in a statement was not unexpected, but it comes at a time of heightened tension between Washington and Beijing and will undoubtedly be condemned by China.

The transaction includes 291 Altius-600M systems, which are unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, equipped with weapons. It also includes 720 Switchblade drones, commonly known as “extended-range loitering munitions,” according to the State Department.

The purchase “serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.”

It’ll “help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region,” according to the department.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te commended the United States for authorizing Taiwan’s most recent arms sale during a press conference in Taipei on Wednesday.

He stated that such authorizations serve to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“In the future, we will continue to strengthen Taiwan’s national defense strength, whether through military purchases or our efforts,” stated the president.

Also Read: Ex-US Diplomat Reveals Why She Resigned From Biden’s Administration