10 Most rich pastors in the world 2022

1.Pastor Alph Lukau

He is a South African pastor. He has an estimated net worth of around $1 billion dollars. This makes him the richest pastor today.

2.Pastor Kenneth Max Copeland

He is an American,televangelist and author associated he founded in 1967, Eagle Mountain International Church Inc. (EMIC). His net worth is $760 Million.

3.Pastor Bishop Oyedepo

According to Forbes, Bishop Oyedepo is the wealthiest preacher in the world with a net worth of over US$150 million. The church owns four private jets and several buildings, including in London and the US.

4.Pastor Shepherd Bushiria

Also known as Major 1 is a Malawian fugitive, Christian preacher, self proclaimed prophet, businessman, motivational speaker, and author. He has a net worth of $148 Million

5.Pastor Ayodele Oritsejafor

Commonly known as Papa Ayo Oritsejafor, is the establishing and Senior Pastor of the Word of Life Bible Church, situated in Warri, Nigeria. We believe he has a net worth of $111 million.

6.Pastor Pat Robertson

He has made his money through his various business interests, including broadcasting. He has also made money from the sales of his various publications. He has a net worth of $101.5 million

7.Pastor Enoch Adeboye

Enoch Adejare Adeboye is a Nigerian pastor, General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God in Lagos. He has a net worth of $69.3 million

8.Pastor Benny Hinn

Benny Hinn is an Israeli-born televangelist who has a net worth of $63 million. He is best known for his regular miracle healing crusades that are usually held in large stadiums in major cities and broadcasted on national TV.

9.Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

In 2011, Forbes estimated Oyakhilome’s personal wealth as between $30 million and $50 million. We believe he has a net worth of $50.7 million now

10.Pastor Joel Osteen

He earns by being a celebrity pastor who preaches a sermon in various churches and his own Lakewood Church.His net worth is $42 Million