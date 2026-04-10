26 Kenyans Arrested in Mumbai-India Over Ksh525 Million Gold Smuggling

Authorities in India have arrested 26 Kenyan nationals at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport over allegations of attempting to smuggle approximately 29.4 kilograms of gold, in what investigators describe as a highly coordinated international trafficking operation.

The seized gold, valued at about Ksh525 million (377 million Indian Rupees), was intercepted during an operation conducted by India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Terminal 2 of the busy airport on April 8, 2026.

According to officials, the suspects were tracked using intelligence reports and digital profiling before being allowed to pass through initial security screening due to heavy passenger traffic. Officers then moved in after the group crossed the “green channel,” which is reserved for travellers with nothing to declare.

Investigators revealed that most of the arrested individuals were elderly women believed to be part of a wider smuggling syndicate operating across Africa and Asia. Each suspect was reportedly carrying about 1.03 kilograms of gold concealed in clothing, shoes, and luggage compartments. One individual was also found travelling with a forged passport.

“Some of them began discarding objects wrapped in black tape near luggage belts. We recovered multiple pouches containing melted gold bars. None claimed ownership,” an investigating officer stated.

Authorities later recovered several pouches containing melted gold bars and pieces of jewellery scattered within the airport premises. Further searches revealed that two suspects had hidden gold bars inside their shoes, confirming suspicions of a well-organised trafficking network.

Investigators believe the group is linked to an organised syndicate that recruits couriers from Kenya and Sudan. The network allegedly uses deception tactics such as disguising gold within personal items and creating distractions at airports to evade detection.

Following the arrests, all 26 suspects were placed in judicial custody as investigations continue into the broader network and its coordinators. Under Indian law, smuggling offences carry severe penalties, including confiscation of goods, heavy fines, and prison sentences of up to seven years.

The case has drawn attention to the growing sophistication of transnational smuggling rings and the increasing use of vulnerable couriers in illegal gold trade routes between Africa and Asia.