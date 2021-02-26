316 Students Abducted By Gunmen In Nigeria

(KDRTV)-Hundreds of students are feared to be in the hands of gunmen who kidnapped them from a school in Nigeria`s north-western Zamfara state.

According to a teacher who spoke to BBC News, at least 300 students were unaccounted for after the Friday morning attack by gunmen.

KDRTV notes that this is the recent mass abduction targeting students in the recent weeks.

Reports indicate that the gunmen usually abduct students for ramson.

READ ALSO: NIGERIA: Youths Torch Three Police Stations Over Death Taxi Man

KDRTV previously reported that at least 42 people, including 27 students were kidnapped in Kagara last week and are yet to be released.

It is believed that the kidnapping of people for ramson is something that could be going on before the 2014 abduction of 276 schoolgirls in the north-eastern town of Chibok by Islamist militants Boko Haram.

However, a number of recent attacks are believed to be the work of criminal gangs.

The Zamfara state attack is believed to have happened on Friday at o1:00 local time (midnight GMT)

Some of the gunmen reportedly wore government security regalia.

A witness who spoke KDRTV alleged that some of the gunmen arrived at school on foot.

Terrified parents have gathered outside the school and some have gone into the bush in pursuit of their children.

According to another teacher, there were 421 students in the school at the time of the attack but only 55 were found; 316 are believed to have been kidnapped.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.