7 Secrets About Black Panther Star Chadwick Boseman

(KDRTV)-The entertainment world is mourning the demise of renowned actor Chadwick Boseman prominently known for his role in `Black Panther`

Boseman died aged 43 at Los Angeles home after surreptitiously suffering from colon

The sad news of his demise startled the film world and fans

READ ALSO: Hilarious! 16 Differences Between Luo And Kikuyu Women

7 Things You Need To Know About The Late Boseman- Wakanda Ruler

He was born to African-American parents and was raised in Anderson, South Carolina

His father`s root was traced to the Krio people from Sierra Leone, Yoruba

He had a beautiful wife called Taylor Simone Ledward

The couple had no children

Boseman was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but continued acting and would act at the same time attending various surgeries and chemotherapies

His health status remained veiled until after his death

Boseman stars as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional country in Africa with most advanced technology in the world

Message From Boseman`s Family

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said in the statement.

READ ALSO: Why Kenyan Men Think Women In This Careers Don’t Make Good Wives

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

Who Else Has Paid A Tribute?

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News, bookmark our site, and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.