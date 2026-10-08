84 of 354 Kenyans in Russia-Ukraine War Killed or Missing

The government has recorded 354 Kenyans as involved in the Russia-Ukraine war, with 84 of them reported killed or missing in action, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has told the Senate.

Appearing before a joint Senate committee on Labour and Defence on Thursday, October 8, Mudavadi gave a breakdown of the figures. Some 77 Kenyans are on the front lines, 38 are in military camps, and 52 are in unknown locations or unclassified. Thirty-four are hospitalised, 62 have been repatriated, five are prisoners of war, one is detained and another has completed a military contract.

Petitioners, however, disputed the numbers, telling senators that 841 Kenyans remain unaccounted for.

Mudavadi explained why the government uses the term “missing in action” for some of the 84.

“It’s because we cannot verify whether the person is dead or not. So we have to use the term missing in action,” he said. “Because if we say they are dead, then we are obligated to produce the body. But we don’t have that record, so the person is missing in action.”

He said tracing efforts were hampered because some Kenyans left without telling anyone.

“Some of the people that we are dealing with left even without informing their own families where they were going, let alone informing the government of Kenya,” he said. “So we are chasing after the event. These are the painful truths. But they are our citizens, we still have to look for them.”

The Prime CS said Kenya cannot send in a rescue mission, leaving diplomacy as the only option.

“Kenya does not have the capacity, militarily, to enter into a war zone, in Russia or Ukraine. So Kenya has got to use diplomatic channels. It’s the only way,” he said.

Mudavadi said his March visit to Moscow got Kenya onto a Russian recruitment “Stop List,” and that the Kenyan Embassy in Moscow has confirmed no new Kenyans have been enlisted since. Requests to end contracts are handled individually by unit commanders, he said, and Russia’s Defence Ministry has declined to pay for returning the remains of the dead.

On the five Kenyans held in Ukraine, Mudavadi said Kenya’s Honorary Consul visited the “Zakhid 1” camp and found the detainees had access to medical services and were held in humane conditions. Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence has also reported holding the remains of four Kenyans.

The government is working through diplomatic channels and the International Committee of the Red Cross, and President William Ruto has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the matter. Kenya is also considering asking that the prisoners be treated as possible trafficking victims, since many reported being lured with false job offers.

Mudavadi said there is currently no fund for such rescues, and that a proposed welfare fund would need parliamentary approval. He also reminded senators that joining a foreign army without presidential consent is an offence under Section 58 of the Penal Code, but said the government’s priority is bringing people home.

“Our mission is to help as many Kenyans as possible, who may be on the front lines, to come back home. And we really wish that we can have more coming home alive, rather than dead,” he said.