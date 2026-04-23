Aliko Dangote Eyes East Africa Refinery, Promises Cheaper Fuel with Government Backing

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has unveiled plans to establish a major oil refinery in East Africa, a move that could significantly reduce fuel prices and strengthen the region’s energy security.

Speaking at the Africa We Build Summit 2026 in Nairobi, Dangote said he is ready to replicate his $20 billion Lagos refinery in the region – but only if he receives firm backing from President William Ruto and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni. “I can give commitment to the two presidents that are here: If they will support the refinery, we’ll build the identical one that we have in Nigeria – 650,000 barrels,” he stated.

The proposed facility would mirror the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, currently the largest single-train refinery in the world, processing over 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, with expansion plans to reach 1.4 million barrels daily. If implemented in East Africa, the plant would produce diesel, petrol, and jet fuel locally, easing the region’s heavy reliance on imports. According to the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), Africa imports more than 70 per cent of its refined fuel and spends approximately $230 billion annually on essential imports, including fuel, fertiliser, and industrial goods. The report warns that the continent’s fuel demand could rise from 74 million tonnes in 2023 to 86 million tonnes by 2040, exposing economies to global supply shocks.

Recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly disruptions around key oil transit routes, have further highlighted East Africa’s vulnerability. “Our ambitions will remain unrealised if we continue to depend on external capital whose primary interest is securing raw materials,” President Ruto said at the summit. “We cannot continue to export raw materials and import finished products.”

Dangote echoed this concern, criticising Africa’s economic model as overly dependent on imports. “We are a continent of imports, and we’re not really exporting much,” he said, linking the issue to broader structural challenges, including job losses and brain drain. Beyond fuel, the project is tied to Dangote Group’s broader $40 billion investment strategy through 2030, targeting petrochemicals and fertiliser production. The billionaire aims to boost Africa’s industrial capacity and achieve fertiliser self-sufficiency, leveraging the continent’s vast natural resources.

The announcement also aligns with ongoing regional energy initiatives, including Kenya’s planned investment in Uganda’s $4 billion refinery project in Hoima and proposals for pipeline networks connecting key ports like Mombasa and Tanga.

If realised, the East Africa refinery could mark a turning point – reducing import dependence, stabilising fuel supply, and driving industrial growth across the region.