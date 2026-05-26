All Africans to Enter Republic of Congo Visa-Free From January 2027

The Republic of the Congo has made a landmark declaration that will make travel significantly easier for millions of Africans — including Kenyans — announcing that all African nationals will be able to enter the country without a visa starting January 1, 2027.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso unveiled the decision on Monday during Africa Day celebrations held alongside the African Development Bank Group’s 2026 Annual Meetings in Brazzaville, where African heads of state, ministers, investors, and development partners had gathered to discuss the continent’s future.

“From January 1, 2027, entry into the Republic of Congo will no longer require a visa for all African nationals,” Sassou Nguesso declared, framing the move as a concrete step toward strengthening African unity and economic cooperation. In his address, the Congolese president called on African governments to move beyond what he described as “selfishness and nationalism” and instead prioritise deeper regional integration through the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He stressed that no single African country could independently finance the scale of infrastructure required to transform the continent, underscoring the urgency of collective investment in roads, railways, ports, and energy systems.

The announcement places the Republic of Congo among a growing but still small group of African nations that have opened their borders to fellow Africans, including Rwanda, Benin, Seychelles, The Gambia, Ghana, and Togo — making Congo the seventh country on the continent to take this step. The move comes just days after Togo announced a similar policy, removing visa requirements for African passport holders for stays of up to 30 days, a decision that signals accelerating momentum across the continent toward easing intra-African travel.

For Kenyans, the development is particularly welcome. Kenya had already moved to waive visa requirements for all African countries — with the exception of Libya and Somalia, due to security concerns — positioning itself as a leader in open-border diplomacy. Congo’s reciprocal gesture is expected to further ease the flow of tourists, traders, and professionals between the two nations, which have maintained strengthening diplomatic ties in recent years.

The broader significance of these announcements extends beyond tourism. According to the African Development Bank and the African Union, Africans still face some of the world’s most restrictive intra-regional travel barriers, which continue to slow trade, labour mobility, and business expansion across the continent.

As Africa marks the 63rd anniversary of the founding of the Organisation of African Unity — the forerunner to the African Union — Congo’s open-door pledge offers a timely symbol of a continent increasingly willing to turn Pan-African ideals into practical policy.