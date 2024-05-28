Connect with us

Apple’s New iPad Advertisement Rubs Nerve Online

A new advert for Apple’s new iPad Pro has sparked controversy online.

The advert, unveiled by the tech giant, shows a hydraulic press crushing almost every creative instrument artists and consumers have used over the years, including a piano and record player, as well as piles of paint, books, cameras, and arcade games.

Apple’s purpose seems simple: look at what this new machine can do. However, some have called it tone-deaf, with several marketing professionals suggesting that the execution of the campaign fell flat.

The ad also comes at a time when many people are unsure or fearful of having their jobs or daily routines ‘replaced’ by technological breakthroughs, particularly with the increasing commercialization of generative artificial intelligence.

Seeing cherished possessions smashed to nothingness doesn’t help alleviate those fears, Reed and others said.

Some saw the ad as a revealing allegory for today’s economy, particularly concerns about the harmful effects of big tech on creators.

Commenting on X, filmmaker Justine Bateman said the ad “crushes the arts”.

Cupertino, California-based Apple unveiled the latest generation of iPad Pros and Airs earlier this week, highlighting new features in both ranges.

The Pro features a sleeker, slimmer design, a new M4 processor for increased processing power, slightly more storage and dual OLED displays for a brighter, clearer screen.

Apple is trying to revive demand for iPads after sales fell 17 per cent year-on-year in the January-March period.

The iPad, which helped transform the tablet market when it was launched in 2010, has since been a modest part of Apple’s fortunes. It now accounts for just 6% of the company’s revenue.

Also Read: Apple’s iPhone Exports in China Rebounds With a 12% Increase From March

