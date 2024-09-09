Connect with us

World

Apple’s Upcoming iPhone Launch Set to Propel Tech Trendsetters into the AI Future

By

Published

apple 1461914697

Apple’s ubiquitous iPhone is going to make a leap into artificial intelligence, doing everything from smartening up its usually dim-witted assistant Siri to making bespoke emojis on the spot.

The new era will begin Monday with the debut of the highly anticipated iPhone 16 in a Cupertino, California, auditorium named for Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who brought out the first iPhone in 2007 and waved it like a magic wand, predicting it would transform society.

Since then, Apple has sold billions of iPhones, generating approximately $3 trillion in shareholder wealth.

However, in the last decade, there have been primarily small enhancements from one model to the next, causing customers to postpone purchasing a new iPhone and contributing to a recent drop in sales of Apple’s flagship product.

The iPhone 16 is getting more attention since it is the first model designed particularly for AI, a technology that is predicted to spark the largest transformation in the industry since Jobs launched Apple into the smartphone market 17 years ago. 

The iPhone 16’s advances might position Apple as “the gatekeeper of the consumer AI revolution,” according to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives.

Apple’s shift began three months ago with a glimpse of its new approach at a developer conference, which helped generate excitement for Monday’s announcement.

Since that June meeting, competitors like Samsung and Google have made even greater advances in AI.

In an attempt to outperform Apple’s launching of the iPhone 16, Google even took the unusual step of introducing its latest Pixel phones equipped with its own AI magic last month rather than sticking to its customary October plan.

Also Read: Apple is Considering Google’s AI Feature Gemini For iPhone

