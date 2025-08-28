Baltasar Engonga Jailed in Equatorial Guinea Over Sex Tape and Corruption

KDRTV News – Malabo, Equatorial Guinea: Baltasar Ebang Engonga, once a prominent figure in Equatorial Guinea’s financial field and a nephew to the nation’s long-serving President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has been sentenced to eight years in prison and fined $220,000 (approximately Ksh 32.3 Million) for embezzlement. The downfall follows a sensational sex tape scandal that not only captivated the oil-rich Central African state but also effectively derailed his perceived presidential ambitions.

Engonga, known by his nickname “Bello” due to his good looks, formerly headed the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), an institution tasked with combating financial crimes like money laundering. Ironically, he now finds himself incarcerated at the infamous Black Beach prison in Malabo, the very place where he once investigated others for corruption. The court ruled that Engonga diverted public funds, specifically money allocated for travel expenses, for his personal use. He was found guilty alongside five other officials, with the embezzled amounts ranging from $9,000 to $220,000.

The scandal emerged in late 2024 when numerous intimate videos featuring Engonga and various women, including wives and relatives of high-ranking officials, were leaked online. The videos, some reportedly filmed in his office at the finance ministry, surfaced shortly after his arrest in October 2024 on charges of depositing a substantial sum of embezzled money into secret accounts in the Cayman Islands. While the authenticity of the videos was never officially verified, suspicion quickly fell on security forces, who had seized Engonga’s phones and computers, as the likely source of the leaks, possibly to tarnish his reputation.

Hilario Mitogo, the Supreme Court press director, confirmed the verdict via a WhatsApp message to journalists, stating, “The Bioko provincial tribunal found Engonga guilty of ‘diverting money claimed as professional travel expenses for personal use.’” The public humiliation and arrest of Engonga were widely interpreted as a deliberate move to thwart any aspirations he might have had to succeed his uncle, President Obiang, who has been in power since 1979 and has appointed his son, Teodoro Obiang Mangue, as vice-president.

The case has cast a harsh spotlight on the pervasive issue of corruption within Equatorial Guinea’s political elite, a nation consistently ranked among the world’s most corrupt despite its vast oil wealth. The Obiang family and their close associates have faced numerous international investigations for alleged money laundering and misuse of state funds.

For instance, the president’s son, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, was previously convicted in France for illicit enrichment and had assets seized in the United States.

Engonga’s trial, while a significant conviction, raises questions about whether it signals genuine reform or merely a strategic display of accountability within a system long criticized for its opacity.