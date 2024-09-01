Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Bangladesh’s Interim Administration Signs the UN Treaty on Enforced Disappearances

By

Published

yunus un deal

Bangladesh’s new government has signed the Instrument of Accession to the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearances.

The signing was headed by the country’s Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, and took place during the interim government’s advisory council’s weekly meeting.

Yunus described the signing of the UN convention as “a historic occasion.” The action comes as Bangladesh’s new authorities launched an investigation on Wednesday into the alleged abduction of hundreds of civilians by security agents under the reign of deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

It includes the notorious Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), a paramilitary organization accused of multiple human rights violations and sanctioned by the US for its involvement in extrajudicial executions and abductions.

The five-member committee, led by a retired high court judge, would also look into other paramilitary police forces, including as the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

Human Rights Watch reported last year that security forces had performed “over 600 enforced disappearances” since Hasina took power in 2009, with around 100 still unaccounted for.

Many of those detained belonged to Hasina’s adversaries, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, the country’s largest religious party.

Hasina’s government has continuously disputed the charges, alleging that some of those reported missing drowned in the Mediterranean while attempting to reach Europe.

Hasina escaped to India via helicopter on August 5 after weeks of student-led protests drove her Bangladesh to resign, ending her 15-year leadership.

Also Read: Bangladesh bans Jamaat-e-Islami party after deadly student protests

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020