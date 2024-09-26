Beijing ‘Firmly Opposes’ US Ban on Chinese Technology in Connected Automobiles

China’s commerce ministry said it “firmly opposes” US plans to prohibit the sale of connected vehicles with Chinese and Russian technology, citing national security concerns.

“The US practice has no factual basis, violates the principles of market economy and fair competition, and is a typical protectionist act,” according to a ministry representative.

The proposed rule is part of President Joe Biden’s tougher stance towards the world’s second-largest economy and follows an announcement in February of a review into security threats presented by Chinese technology in automobiles.

Electronics are progressively being integrated into modern cars, which may communicate with personal devices, other vehicles, US infrastructure, and their makers – including electric and self-driving cars.

“China urges the United States to stop its wrong practice of generalizing national security, immediately revoke the relevant restrictions, and stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies,” the ministry of commerce reported.

“China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” it states.

The American Department of Commerce issued a rule on Monday that covers the software and hardware that connect automobiles to the outside world.

The government did not identify which manufacturers or models are expected to be affected by the rule, which will be available for public comment for 30 days.

This month, the Biden administration announced a 100 percent charge on Chinese electric vehicles, as well as additional billion-dollar tariff hikes.

Also Read: Why The Russia-China Trade is Expected to Exceed the Previous Year’s Record in 2024