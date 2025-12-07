Benin Gov’t Thwarts Coup Attempt

The government of Benin has announced that it has thwarted an attempted coup by a group of soldiers.

This came after a group of soldiers identifying themselves as the Military Committee for Refoundation (CMR) announced on live television on the morning of Sunday, December 7, that they had removed President Patrice Talon from office.

The soldiers who were wearing helmets announced that a military committee led by Colonel Tigri Pascal had taken over and was dissolving national institutions, suspending the constitution and closing air, land and maritime borders.

“The army solemnly commits to give the Beninese people the hope of a truly new era, where fraternity, justice and work prevail,” said a statement read by one of the soldiers.

However, hours later, Benin’s Interior Minister Alassane Seidou, in a statement, said that Benin’s armed forces had thwarted an attempted coup.

Seidou described the announcement by the soldiers as a mutiny aimed at destabilising the country.

“A small group of soldiers launched a mutiny with the aim of destabilising the country and its institutions,” said Alassane Seidou.

“Faced with this situation, the Beninese Armed Forces and their leadership maintained control of the situation and foiled the attempt,” he added.

Talon, who came to power in 2016, is due to reach the end of his second term in 2026, the maximum allowed by the constitution.

President Talon promised not to seek a third term in office and has since endorsed Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni as his successor.

Benin’s political history has been marked by several coups and attempted coups since its independence from France in 1960.

The coup attempt in Benin comes just over a week after Umaro Sissoco Embaló was overthrown as president in nearby Guinea-Bissau.

In recent years, there have been several coups in West Africa, including in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali and Niger.