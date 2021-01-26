Biden Adds South Africa To Covid-19 Travel Bans

(KDRTV)-The new Biden administration has renewed the strategy of Donald Trump imposing travel bans to various countries due to Covid-19

The administration has added South Africa to travel bans after Brazil, UK, and Ireland.

According to former President Donald Trump, the travel bans were to end on January 26

South Africa has been added to the travel ban list after the Minnesota Department of Health reported the first US case of Brazil variant after a resident returned to the US from the country.

“This case marks the first documented instance of the Brazil P.1 variant in the United States,” said the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday.

Given the above 25 million cases of coronavirus, the US is expected to beef up its coronavirus vaccine.

The White House Secretary Jen Psaki verified the decision to further the restrictions on foreign travelers.

“On advice of our administration’s medical and Covid team, President Biden has decided to maintain the restrictions previously in place for the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil,” Ms Psaki told reporters.

Travel bans that prevent non-US visitors from entering the US have been in force since mid-March last year