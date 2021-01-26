Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Biden Adds South Africa To Covid-19 Travel Bans

The new Biden administration has renewed  the strategy of Donald Trump imposing travel bans to various countries due to Covid-19 

Avatar

By

Published

biden 1 gty er 201222 1608667116787 hpMain 16x9 992
President-elect Joe Biden Addresses the Nation in Year-End Speech.

(KDRTV)-The new Biden administration has renewed  the strategy of Donald Trump imposing travel bans to various countries due to Covid-19 

The administration has added South Africa to travel bans after Brazil, UK, and Ireland.

According to former President Donald Trump, the travel bans were to end on January 26

READ ALSO: Biden Victory Confirmed After Death of Four Amid Riots

South Africa has been added to the travel ban list after the Minnesota Department of Health reported the first US case of Brazil variant after a resident returned to the US from the country.

“This case marks the first documented instance of the Brazil P.1 variant in the United States,” said the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday.

Given the above 25 million cases of coronavirus, the US is expected to beef up its coronavirus vaccine.

The White House Secretary Jen Psaki verified the decision to further the restrictions on foreign travelers.

“On advice of our administration’s medical and Covid team, President Biden has decided to maintain the restrictions previously in place for the European Schengen area, the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and Brazil,” Ms Psaki told reporters.

Travel bans that prevent non-US visitors from entering the US have been in force since mid-March last year

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

lawrence warunge lawrence warunge

News

Lawrence Warunge Took Supper and Slept after Butchering Family

(KDRTV) – Lawrence Warunge, the 22 year old suspect in the murder of five people in Kiambu early this month, allegedly ate supper and...

24 hours ago
IMG 20210125 074336 IMG 20210125 074336

News

Student Unrest at Chesamisi, Kimilili Boys

(KDRTV) – Two schools in Bungoma County have closed indefinitely following student unrest over the weekend. Students at Chesamisi High school went on rampage...

23 hours ago
Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party

News

Irungu Kang’ata Reveals How Tanga Tanga Saved him from Jubilee Punishment

(KDRTV) – Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata would have lost his lucrative house Majority Whip position but for his friends in Tanga Tanga. The Lawmaker...

22 hours ago
sample spell sample spell

Life & Style

Missing person Spell

A Kisumu woman goes missing. She reappears Two years later with the help of Kiwanga Doctors Auntie Julie was last seen in Kisumu on...

22 hours ago