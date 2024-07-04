Connect with us

World

Biden Remains Adamant as Another Democrat Calls on Him to Quit The Presidential Race

biden angry

President Joe Biden is not considering dropping out of the presidential campaign, despite his poor performance in the first debate against Donald Trump, according to the White House.

“He understands that it is fair for people to ask that question,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday. “The president is clear-eyed, and he is staying in the race.”
According to her, she “cannot lay out something that would change the president’s mind.”

According to the Associated Press, Biden called concerned members of his campaign team and assured them that he was not leaving.

During a call with his re-election campaign staffers, Biden stated unequivocally that he is running and that no one is forcing him out.

“I won’t leave. I’m in this race till the end, and we’re going to win.”

On Wednesday, White House Chief of Personnel Jeff Zients also conducted a teleconference with demoralized White House personnel, noting that it had been a difficult few days but emphasizing that the Biden team had a track record of being proud of and more work to do.

Representative Raul Grijalva became the second Democratic member to officially advocate for Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race after his dismal performance in last week’s debate against Donald Trump.

“If he is the candidate, I will support him, but I believe that this is an opportunity to look elsewhere,” Grijalva told The New York Times.

On Tuesday, Congressman Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic legislator to publicly call for Biden to step aside for another candidate, saying he hoped the president would “make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw.”

Also Read: Trump Draws Outrage From US Jews Following His Remarks on Jewish Voters

