Bobi Wine Flees Uganda After Months in Hiding Amid Museveni Crackdown

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has fled Uganda after spending nearly two months in hiding, citing increasing political pressure and security operations targeting him following the disputed 2026 presidential election.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, confirmed his departure in a video message shared on Saturday, March 14. In the message, he said he had temporarily left the country for what he described as “critical engagements” abroad but vowed to return to continue his political struggle.

“Fellow Ugandans and friends of Uganda all over the world, by the time you see this video, I will have left the country for some critical engagements outside Uganda,” he said. “And at the right time, I will come back and continue with the cause.”

The opposition leader, who leads the National Unity Platform (NUP), has been in hiding since shortly after the January presidential election in which longtime leader Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner. According to official results, Museveni secured 71.65 percent of the vote – about 7.9 million ballots.while Wine received 24.72 percent, roughly 2.7 million votes.

Wine rejected the results, describing the election as fraudulent and accusing the government of suppressing the democratic will of Ugandan voters.

“Two months ago, Museveni yet again usurped the will of the people of Uganda and declared himself president at gunpoint,” Wine claimed. “A day later, gripped by shame and fear, the military invaded my home to harm me, but I was able to evade them and go into hiding.”

According to the opposition figure, security forces launched an extensive search for him across the country. He alleged that authorities mounted roadblocks, conducted spot checks on vehicles and motorcycles, and raided homes belonging to his colleagues and supporters.

“Over the past two months, the regime has looked for me everywhere,” he said. “They have mounted roadblocks and raided the homes of many colleagues and fellow leaders.”

Wine also claimed that his residence near Kampala was raided by soldiers who allegedly assaulted members of his family and later occupied the property.

Despite the pressure, he said ordinary Ugandans helped protect him during the weeks he remained out of public view.

“It’s laughable that for almost two months the entire security apparatus of Uganda has invested billions of taxpayers’ money to search for me everywhere, but they failed to get me,” he said. “Why? Because the people have protected me.”

Wine stated that his temporary departure will allow him to rally international support and engage global allies. He also hinted at efforts to push for international sanctions against officials in the Ugandan government over alleged human rights violations.

Even as he operates from abroad, Wine assured his supporters that the movement for democratic reforms will continue.

“For now, I ask you comrades to remain firm, remain united and keep the hope alive,” he said.

His exit highlights the deepening political tensions in Uganda, where critics say the space for opposition politics continues to shrink amid mounting concerns over democratic freedoms.