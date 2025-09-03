Burkina Faso Parliament Passes Law Criminalizing Homosexuality

Burkina Faso’s transitional parliament has unanimously passed legislation criminalizing homosexual acts, marking a clear departure from its previous stance where such relationships were not explicitly banned since independence in 1960. The new law, which awaits the signature of military leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré, imposes severe penalties, including prison terms of two to five years and fines, with foreign nationals also facing deportation.

The legislative action, approved on Monday, September 1, 2025, comes more than a year after the military government initially approved the measure . Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala controversially described homosexual acts as “bizarre behavior,” framing the new law as a recognition of “marriage and family values” within the West African nation.

The criminalization of homosexuality in Burkina Faso is not an isolated incident but rather aligns with a broader and increasingly stringent trend of anti-LGBTQ+ laws emerging across several African nations, particularly those under military rule. More than half of Africa’s 54 countries now have laws banning homosexuality, with penalties varying widely from several years in prison to the death penalty.

Burkina Faso’s neighbor and close ally, Mali, also governed by a military junta, enacted a similar law in November 2024. Uganda and Ghana have also tightened their anti-gay legislation in recent years, with Uganda even imposing the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality”. This rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is often perceived as a sign of opposition to Western influence.

Human rights organizations have vehemently condemned the move. The National Consultative Commission on Human Rights openly opposed the proposed legislation, emphasizing the principle of equality in dignity and rights. Amnesty International’s 2022/23 report highlighted a global context of persistent conflicts and violations of international humanitarian law, leading to “appalling human tragedies,” a sentiment echoed by the situation in Burkina Faso.

The military junta, which seized power in a 2022 coup, has faced accusations from human rights organizations of systematically suppressing dissent and violating human rights. Since assuming control, President Ibrahim Traoré’s military government has consistently cracked down on media outlets, political opposition, and peaceful protests. The passage of this law under a parliament controlled by the military junta raises significant questions about its legitimacy and the democratic process.

The new law represents a significant and regressive change for LGBTQ+ rights in Burkina Faso, effectively criminalizing sex between individuals of the same gender and establishing a new legal prohibition. The implications extend beyond consensual acts, with the Justice Minister stating that “homosexuality and associated practices will be punished by the law”.