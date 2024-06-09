Burkina Faso’s Military Rule to Last For Another Five Years

Burkina Faso’s ruling junta will continue in power for another five years after participants in national negotiations on Saturday advocated prolonging the transition back to democracy by 60 months beginning in July, according to the language of an adopted new charter.

The military rulers seized power in a 2022 coup and vowed to hold polls in July this year to restore civilian authority, but they also stated that security concerns would take precedence.

According to the new charter, which was signed by military head Ibrahim Traore, the transition period will last 60 months beginning July 2.

“The elections marking the end of the transition may be organized before this deadline if the security situation so permits,” it stated.

The lengthy delay is expected to exacerbate fears about democratic backsliding in West and Central Africa, where there have been eight coups in the last four years. Traore can also run for president under the charter in the upcoming elections.

Violence in West Africa’s Sahel area has increased since the different militaries seized control in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, following a decade-long war with terror organizations affiliated with al Qaeda and Daesh.

According to the US-based crisis monitoring group ACLED, Burkina Faso saw a significant increase in lethal attacks in 2023, with more than 8,000 people reportedly killed.

