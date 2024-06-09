Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Burkina Faso’s Military Rule to Last For Another Five Years

By

Published

gettyimages 1243819442

Burkina Faso’s ruling junta will continue in power for another five years after participants in national negotiations on Saturday advocated prolonging the transition back to democracy by 60 months beginning in July, according to the language of an adopted new charter.

The military rulers seized power in a 2022 coup and vowed to hold polls in July this year to restore civilian authority, but they also stated that security concerns would take precedence.

According to the new charter, which was signed by military head Ibrahim Traore, the transition period will last 60 months beginning July 2.

“The elections marking the end of the transition may be organized before this deadline if the security situation so permits,” it stated.

The lengthy delay is expected to exacerbate fears about democratic backsliding in West and Central Africa, where there have been eight coups in the last four years. Traore can also run for president under the charter in the upcoming elections.

Violence in West Africa’s Sahel area has increased since the different militaries seized control in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, following a decade-long war with terror organizations affiliated with al Qaeda and Daesh.

According to the US-based crisis monitoring group ACLED, Burkina Faso saw a significant increase in lethal attacks in 2023, with more than 8,000 people reportedly killed.

Also Read: At Least 130 Killed In Burkina Faso Attack

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020