Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Calm it Down’ Biden Tells Americans Following Trump’s Shooting

By

Published

biden angry

biden angry

US President Joe Biden used the ceremonial setting of the White House Oval Office to implore Americans to lower their political temperatures and remember they are neighbors after a would-be assassin wounded Republican opponent Donald Trump.

Trump’s shooting “calls on all of us to take a step back,” Biden said in less than seven minutes. Trump was fortunately not gravely harmed, he said.

“We cannot allow this violence to become accepted. This country’s political rhetoric has become increasingly heated. “It is time to calm down,” he remarked. “We all have a responsibility to do this.”

It was Biden’s third use of the ceremonial setting of the Oval Office to address topics of considerable concern to Americans since taking office in 2021.

Biden’s attendance allowed him to demonstrate the force of incumbency, a crucial symbolic image as he battles certain members of his own Democratic Party who want the 81-year-old leader to step down from seeking re-election due to concerns about his mental acuity for another four-year term.

In the United States, gun violence is an everyday occurrence. Four American presidents have been assassinated, while numerous have evaded assassination attempts. Several presidential candidates have been shot, some fatally.

Biden and his team are attempting to define a course for his campaign in the aftermath of Trump’s shooting, the former president whom Biden believes poses a threat to American democracy if elected on November 5.

The campaign dropped rhetorical attacks on the former president in favour of focusing on the future.

Within hours following Saturday’s shooting, Biden’s team had taken down television commercials and suspended all political communications.

Also Read: Joe Biden Drops Re-election Bid, Endorses Kamala Harris

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020