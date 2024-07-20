‘Calm it Down’ Biden Tells Americans Following Trump’s Shooting

US President Joe Biden used the ceremonial setting of the White House Oval Office to implore Americans to lower their political temperatures and remember they are neighbors after a would-be assassin wounded Republican opponent Donald Trump.

Trump’s shooting “calls on all of us to take a step back,” Biden said in less than seven minutes. Trump was fortunately not gravely harmed, he said.

“We cannot allow this violence to become accepted. This country’s political rhetoric has become increasingly heated. “It is time to calm down,” he remarked. “We all have a responsibility to do this.”

It was Biden’s third use of the ceremonial setting of the Oval Office to address topics of considerable concern to Americans since taking office in 2021.

Biden’s attendance allowed him to demonstrate the force of incumbency, a crucial symbolic image as he battles certain members of his own Democratic Party who want the 81-year-old leader to step down from seeking re-election due to concerns about his mental acuity for another four-year term.

In the United States, gun violence is an everyday occurrence. Four American presidents have been assassinated, while numerous have evaded assassination attempts. Several presidential candidates have been shot, some fatally.

Biden and his team are attempting to define a course for his campaign in the aftermath of Trump’s shooting, the former president whom Biden believes poses a threat to American democracy if elected on November 5.

The campaign dropped rhetorical attacks on the former president in favour of focusing on the future.

Within hours following Saturday’s shooting, Biden’s team had taken down television commercials and suspended all political communications.

