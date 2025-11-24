Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

Cameroon Opposition Tchiroma Flees To Gambia After Disputing Biya’s Election Win

Published

Issa Tchiroma Bakary

Cameroon’s political space has been further destabilized following the disputed October presidential election, as opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has fled to The Gambia “for the purpose of ensuring his safety.”

The Gambian government confirmed on Sunday, November 23, 2025, that it is temporarily hosting Bakary on “humanitarian grounds” while pursuing a “peaceful and diplomatic resolution” to the escalating post-electoral tensions in Cameroon.

Bakary’s departure comes in the wake of an election that saw 92-year-old Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state and Cameroon’s leader for 43 years, secure his eighth term in office with 53.7 percent of the vote.

Tchiroma, a former government minister leading the Cameroon National Salvation Front, officially received 35.2 percent of the vote but vehemently claimed widespread vote tampering, asserting he was the election’s true winner. “This is not democracy, it is electoral theft, a constitutional coup as blatant as it is shameful,” he stated at the time.Paul Biya
Cameroon President Paul Biya

Following the official results, Tchiroma repeatedly urged his supporters to protest, calling for “dead city” operations involving the closure of shops and cessation of public activities.

These protests have turned deadly, with the Cameroonian government confirming at least five fatalities, though opposition and civil society groups report significantly higher figures.

In response, the Cameroonian government has announced plans to initiate legal proceedings against Tchiroma for his “repeated calls for insurrection.”

The Gambian government, through a statement posted on President Adama Barrow’s Facebook page, emphasized its commitment to “African solidarity” and stated that it would not allow its territory to be used for “subversive activity against any state.”

The Gambia is working with regional partners, including Nigeria, to support a negotiated outcome to the crisis.

Nigeria reportedly played a pivotal role in arranging Tchiroma’s transfer to The Gambia as a temporary solution while discussions continue for a permanent host country willing to offer political asylum.

Biya, who came to power in 1982, has maintained his long rule through a 2008 constitutional amendment that abolished term limits and has been criticized for repressing political opposition.

The current situation highlights ongoing concerns about democratic processes and human rights in Cameroon, a country that has also faced a protracted Anglophone crisis leading to significant violence and displacement.

