China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Africa (Nigeria) & China Engineering Technology Exhibition–Opening Soon

The China Africa Economic and Trade Expo Entering Africa (Nigeria) will be held from Nov, 28 -30, 2024 in Abuia Trade & Convention Center. The theme of this event is “China and Africa Joining Hands for a Better Future”，will feature a series of activities focused on multiple sectors, including investment and trade, infrastructure, healthcare, and engineering machinery.

Event Details

1. Opening Ceremony & China-Africa Infrastructure Cooperation Forum (Nigeria)

Local time: 10:00-12:40, November 28, 2024

Venue: Abuja Trade & Convention Center, Nigeria

Introduction: Focusing on the opportunities and challenges in China-Africa infrastructure cooperation, conducting in-depth discussions on hot and cutting-edge topics in the industry, such as infrastructure connectivity, innovation in investment and financing modes, green and sustainable development and business transformation and upgrading, bringing together stakeholders for exchanges and cooperation, and promoting the signing and implementing of key projects.

2. China-Africa Business & Healthcare Matchmaking Conference (Nigeria)

Local time: 15:00-17:30, November 28, 2024

Introduction: Introducing Hunan and Hunan-based leading enterprises; introducing investment and trade environment and market conditions in African countries by representatives of African chambers of commerce, investment promotion agencies, and enterprises; focusing on healthcare, new energy, manufacturing, construction and construction materials, textiles and garments, fisheries, flowers, infrastructure development, organizing “one-on-one” talks between Hunan enterprises and African business associations and enterprises.

3. CAETE Exhibition in Nigeria & China Engineering Technology Exhibition

Local time: November 28–30, 2024

Venue: Abuja Trade & Convention Center, Nigeria

Scale: 3,055 m2 , about 100 companies.

Introduction: Seven exhibition areas: new energy, construction materials (construction hardware), machinery (construction machinery, agricultural equipment), power transmission and distribution, home appliances and furniture, manufacturing, general infrastructure, and a comprehensive area.

With the strong support and ioint participation of allparties in China and Africa, the China Africa Economicand Trade Expo has been successfully held for three sessions, creating a new window for local economic and trade cooperation with Africa. The third session of CAETE was held in Changsha, Hunan, in June 2023. Covers 100000m2 with 120 signed projects, amounting to 10.3 billion USD. More than 1700 exhibitors of Chinese and African enterprises, business associatlons, and financial institutions took part.

In May 2024, the first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Africa (Kenya) was successfully held in Nairobi. During the event, with 43 signed projects, amounting to 1.402 billion USD, matched 34 projects, and released 3 results.

Organizer: Secretariat of the Organizing Committee of China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE)

Contact Person: Susan Liang

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.caetexpo.org.cn

Telephone: 07017269965/ +86 18173113709

City: Abuja